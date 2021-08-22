StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.01 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 432 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,005. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

