StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02.

