StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

