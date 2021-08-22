StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VIG opened at $162.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

