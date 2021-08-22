StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

