StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

