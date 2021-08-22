StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

