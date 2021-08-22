StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 18,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

