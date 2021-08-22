Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

