Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

STLC stock opened at C$43.33 on Friday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$8.95 and a 52 week high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

