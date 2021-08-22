State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $92.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.