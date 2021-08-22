State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $13,384,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 61.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $305,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

KEX stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

