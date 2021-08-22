State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crane by 154.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE CR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

