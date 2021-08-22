State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

