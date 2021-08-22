State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.23 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

