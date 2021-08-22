State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $456,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

