Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

