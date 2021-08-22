Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$89,425.95 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95.

Jeffrey Philip Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00.

TSE:STN opened at C$60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.83.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

