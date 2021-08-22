SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

