SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000.

IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

