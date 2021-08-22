SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,599 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

