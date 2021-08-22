SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.