SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $129.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

