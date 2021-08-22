SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 58.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

