Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $267.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.05. 4,749,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

