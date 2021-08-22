Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Down 3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 8,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 104,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a market cap of $853.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.