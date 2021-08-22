Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.76.

SRC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

