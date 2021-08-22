Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Hits $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

