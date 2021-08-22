Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

