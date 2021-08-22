Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.61. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 26,735 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 107,869.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.