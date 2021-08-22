Sora (XOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.43 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Sora has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Sora has a market capitalization of $77.43 million and $2.51 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $224.22 or 0.00456351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora Coin Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,339 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars.

