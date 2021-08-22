Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

