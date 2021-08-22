Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 361.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133,801 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 122.5% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 360,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 198,382 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 94.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,395 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $510,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

