SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

