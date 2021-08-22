Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 107,026.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 144,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

