Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Tops $755,920.21

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $755,920.21 and approximately $30,441.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.