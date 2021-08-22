SmartKey (SKEY) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $772,565.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

