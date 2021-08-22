Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.34. Skyharbour Resources shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 109,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

