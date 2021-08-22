Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $32,478,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

