SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $244.08 million and $5.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

