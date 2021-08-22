Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $16,456,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 329,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

