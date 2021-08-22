Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 329,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
