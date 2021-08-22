Silversage Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silversage Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 30.3% of Silversage Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.29. The stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

