Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.63. Approximately 26,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,237,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

