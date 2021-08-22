Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

