Silvano Iaboni Sells 9,673 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,210.61.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.