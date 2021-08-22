Silvano Iaboni Sells 9,673 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,210.61.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

