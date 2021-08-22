Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SIG opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

