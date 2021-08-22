Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

