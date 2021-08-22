SHPING (SHPING) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,722.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $38,722.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

