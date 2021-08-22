Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 16.3%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.
Shares of YLLXF opened at $3.85 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.
About Yellow Cake
