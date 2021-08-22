Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 16.3%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Shares of YLLXF opened at $3.85 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

