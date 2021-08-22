Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 14.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UG stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

